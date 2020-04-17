Labourer killed in fight with co-worker over petty issue

A labourer was killed when he fought with a co-worker in a wholesale grocery shop over a petty issue.

The victim — identified as Pintu Kumar (21), a native of Bihar — and his co-worker — 23-year-old Nippu Das alias Rippon — were engaged as helpers in Saravana Agency on Narayanapalli Street in Bharathi Nagar and were on duty when the incident happened.

Though Kumar was murdered on Monday, it came to the public’s attention only on Wednesday. The police have arrested Das, a native of Assam.

In his complaint to the police, shop owner Saravanan S said he had asked the two men to load the mineral water cans into the delivery vehicle for supply to residences at 10.30 am on April 13. He was busy performing puja inside the shop.

Kumar and Das got into an argument about loading thbwater cans and began fighting. Kumar strangled Das. Das repeatedly asked Kumar to let him go and began hitting Kumar in self defence. Das asked Kumar to stop as he had difficulty in breathing. Das kicked Kumar in the abdomen, before Saravanan intervened to stop the fight.

Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital on a bike, where doctors suggested that he be taken to another hospital with an ICU facility. On arrival at the second hospital, doctors declared Kumar brought dead.

An investigating officer said five other labourers witnessed the incident. The labourers said Kumar, who joined Saravanan’s agency seven months ago, fought with almost everyone. On Tuesday, he was the first to pick a fight with Das.

“We have arrested Das on murder charges. Kumar’s body was sent to his native place on Tuesday evening after an autopsy at Bowring Hospital,” the officer added.