Labourer’s fingers severed after hand stuck in machine at KMF

A 19-year-old labourer working in the Nandini Milk Products (NMP) division of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) sustained serious injuries after three fingers of his right hand were cut off by a machine on Saturday morning.

Veeresh, a resident of Suddaguntepalya, was operating the machine around 8.30 am when his right hand got stuck in it, cutting off his three fingers. Other labourers rushed him to a hospital.

In a complaint to the Adugodi police, Veeresh stated that the machinery he was operating was too old and that there was no safety for the employees working in the NMP division. He also alleged that other labourers had brought the matter to the notice of the authorities concerned but no safety measures were taken.

Veeresh has been working in the NMP division for the past six months.

A police officer said that they had taken up a case against the KMF, contractor Kallesh,

production supervisor Srinivasa and section manager Shyamala based on Veeresh’s complaint, and are further probing to verify his allegations.

‘Machine six months old’

A senior officer from the KMF confirmed the incident. Requesting anonymity, he claimed that the machine was only six months old and well maintained. “Veeresh is a contract employee. He operated the machine in the absence of his senior. But we have taken care of all the expenses of his treatment and are cooperating with the police,” he said.