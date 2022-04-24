Labourer thrashes wife to death, waits for police

Labourer thrashes wife to death, waits for police

One of the couple’s two sons discovered the murder, coming home late in the night

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  Apr 24 2022
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 04:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old labourer battered his wife to death and then sat next to her body, waiting for the police to come and arrest him. 

The incident unfolded in Nagegowdanapalya near Thalaghattapura in south-western Bengaluru late on Friday evening, police said. 

The labourer Marappa is believed to have repeatedly struck his wife Padma, 45, with a club. The trigger for the fight was his suspicion that she was having an affair. 

One of the couple’s two sons discovered the murder, coming home late in the night. He saw his father inside the house but the main door was locked. When he asked him to open the door, he did not get a response. Suspecting something amiss, the son called the police. 

Cops arrived soon and broke the door open. The scene inside was horrific: Padma was lying dead with blood splattered all around and Marappa seated beside. Police arrested him for murder. A court remanded him in judicial custody. 

Police said Marappa doubted Padma's fidelity right from the beginning of their marriage. On Thursday, he battered her the whole day. The next day, when the couple's sons left home, he assaulted her again and ended up murdering her. 

Padma was a peon at a private school.

