Labourers find body in a plastic bag, police working to ascertain identity

An unknown person's body was discovered in a rajakaluve in Bellandur on Friday morning.

Labourers residing in a nearby shed found legs sticking out from a plastic gunny bag and promptly notified the police.

The Marathahalli police rushed to the rajakaluve in Bellandur (near Hariyana Apartment) around 11 am and recovered the body of a man, aged between 28-35, stuffed in a gunny bag.

A senior officer said the body is highly decomposed, and estimated the time of death to be approximately three to four days ago. It is suspected that he was murdered, his body packed in a gunny bag, and discarded in the rajakaluve.

The body had been found floating. The deceased had several tattoos on his hand. On his right hand, he had tattooed the names 'Gautham' and 'Nithya' in Tamil. Another tattoo on the same hand depicts a love symbol and an arrow. The deceased's right hand is missing half a finger.

Police could not spot any injuries on the body since it was highly decomposed. The body has been preserved in the mortuary of Sir CV Raman Hospital.

Authorities said they will spend the next three to four days attempting to establish the identity of the deceased's before conducting a post-mortem examination.

To verify the data of the missing person, the details of the deceased, along with photos of the body and tattoos, have been shared with all police stations throughout the state. The Marathahalli police have taken up a case of suspicious death, and further investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the deceased or his family members can contact the Whitefield Police Control Room at 7411747100 or 080-22942959.