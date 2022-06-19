Lagori film actor found dead; brother-in-law held

Vajra Sathish, a small-time Kannada actor, was found stabbed to death in his West Bengaluru home on Saturday morning. Police have arrested two men, including the brother of his deceased wife.
The murder in Pattanagere, RR Nagar, was discovered by a neighbour who then alerted the landlord named Hemanth Kumar.
Kumar found bloodstains on the door lock of Sathish’s second-floor house and called the patrol police. When the cops arrived, he used a spare key to open the door. They went in and found Sathish lying dead in a pool of blood in a bedroom. His neck was slit and his abdomen was gashed.
Sathish acted in ‘Lagori’ and other Kannada films, besides running a salon. He had been living in the house since 2020. His wife passed away about seven months ago, leaving behind a child.
According to police, Sathish’s in-laws blamed him for his wife’s death, saying he had tortured her. After her death, the child was given to the care of her family. Sathish occasionally went there to see the child. He was also trying to get the child’s custody, leading to a quarrel.
Sudarshan, the younger brother of Sathish’s wife, was allegedly looking forward to teaching him a lesson. Accordingly, he and another man named Nagendra stabbed Sathish, locked the house and fled, police said.
