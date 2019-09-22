Laid off from job, 19-yr-old ends life

A 19-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar near Attibele on Friday after she lost her job.

The deceased Manjula was working at a garment factory and was laid off from her job.

Manjula was the only breadwinner of her family, taking care of her ailing mother Mahadevamma and a mentally challenged elder brother. Manjula’s father, who was a labourer, passed away ten years ago. Her mother Mahadevamma worked as a domestic help.

Manjula had been working at a garment factory for the past four years. After she was terminated from the job, Manjula searched for jobs but couldn’t make any headway following which she slipped into depression and decided to end her life.

On Friday, when her mother had gone out, she hanged herself from the ceiling while her brother was sleeping in another room.

The incident came to light when Mahadevamma, who had gone to Kolar, returned home. She raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to rush to her help in opening the door.

The Attibele police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating further.