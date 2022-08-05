Lankans with gold in rectum caught at Bengaluru's KIA

Two Sri Lankans have been arrested for smuggling gold by concealing it in their rectum, customs officials said.
The foreigners flew in from Sri Lanka to the Kempegowda International Airport via Mumbai on August 3. Acting on a specific tip-off, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted them and frisked them, which did not reveal anything. Officials later took them into a special room and subjected them to a body scan, which revealed that gold was tucked in their rectums.
The gold, which was in the form of patti (bar), was later retrieved with help from doctors. It weighed 1.334 kg and is worth Rs 69.74 lakh, customs officials said.
