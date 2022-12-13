Law catches up with psychologist who rammed car and faked ID

A psychologist rammed her SUV into a car, injuring its driver, and drove away after giving the victim a fake identity.

The police tracked her down and learnt that she had been driving an SUV (Audi Q3) using a fake registration number.

Nazia Jahan, 36, a resident of Hennur, was allegedly driving rashly and rear-ended the Skoda Rapid car which had Shilpa, 39, an entrepreneur, at the wheel.

On November 21, at 1.45 pm, the signal near India Garage on Lower Agram Road in Victoria Layout had turned red. Shilpa had stopped her car when Nazia’s car hit hers. Shilpa sustained injuries. Nazia apologised to Shilpa and promised to reimburse her medical and car repair expenses. She convinced Shilpa not to file a police complaint and introduced herself as Naaz, an advocate, and gave her a mobile number. Nazia responded to Shilpa’s messages for two days.

On the third day, Shilpa told Nazia that the expenses were coming up to Rs 50,000. Nazia stopped responding to her calls.

Shilpa had not noted down the number of the car. She filed a complaint on November 30 with the Halasuru traffic police after meeting M N Anucheth, joint commissioner of police (traffic). A team headed by inspector Seema and assistant sub-inspector Rajgopal K N checked CCTV footage and found that the SUV’s registration number was KA-16-MV-0310.

At the Regional Transport Office, they were shocked to learn that there was no SUV registered against the number. The police then used other methods to trace the woman. They learnt that she had faked her identity, and was a psychologist.

During interrogation, she said she had recently purchased the SUV by paying Rs 10 lakh to a used car dealer. It had a Haryana registration number and she wanted to use it in Karnataka.

A senior officer said Nazia didn’t even have a driving licence. The Halasuru law and order police have registered a case against her for cheating the government by not getting a no-objection certificate from the RTO to drive the vehicle in Karnataka.

Nazia told the police she had been prepared to pay Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. But when Shilpa told her that the bills came up to Rs 50,000, she didn’t respond. According to the police, she finally paid the amount to Shilpa, who is recovering from her injuries.