Law student on bike rams into truck, dies

A 20-year-old law student died of injuries he sustained in an accident on Sunday night in Koramangala.

Harsh Anwar, a Lingarajapuram resident studying law at a college on Residency Road, hit Tulasi, a 45-year-old ragpicker, as he cranked up the speed of the Royal Enfield he rode at 8 pm on Sunday with his friend Saketh Sintu riding pillion. Sintu, a resident of Wilson Garden, has been injured.

Anwar visited Sintu at home on Sunday and the duo decided to have dinner at a hotel in Koramangala.

Anwar rode Sintu’s Royal Enfield with the latter seated behind. He was over-speeding closer to Forum Mall on a service road from Dairy Circle and mowed down Tulasi near a ramp. As Anwar pulled the bike to the left, he slammed into a milk truck parked there.

Anwar fell on the road and severely injured his head, hands and legs. Tulasi also suffered head injuries. They were shifted to a private hospital. Anwar was transferred to another private facility later, where he died of his injuries around 10 pm.

Based on Sintu’s complaint, Mico Layout traffic police registered a case against Anwar and the truck driver for parking the vehicle on the road without indicator lights on. “We are going to check whether he (Anwar) had a driving licence or not,” a police officer said.