Leader of robbers' gang shot during police chase

A police inspector opened fire on a suspected robber after he allegedly attacked a head constable in the early hours of Thursday.

Around 9.15 pm on January 17, Rajesh, 23, from Ullal, near Kengeri, and two of his associates had allegedly robbed three employees of Ninjacart, a business-to-business fresh produce supply chain, at Bilikallu in West Bengaluru.

The trio had barged into Ninjacart’s office and demanded Anil, Sharif and Shiva Prasad at knifepoint to show them the cash box. They eventually robbed four mobile phones and cash. Before escaping, they broke two mobile phones, a cash machine, a laptop and CCTV cameras.

The Ninjacart staff told the police that two of the muggers wore helmets while the third person had put on a facemask. They spoke Kannada. Further investigations revealed that three robbers were waiting outside. Police converted the robbery case into a dacoity case and launched a manhunt for the robbers. They soon identified one of them as Rajesh and learnt that he was hiding in a desolate place in Brahma Devara Gudda.

Early on Thursday morning, Byadarahalli police inspector Rajeev A and his team rushed to Brahma Devara Gudda to arrest Rajesh. Seeing the policemen, Rajesh allegedly stabbed Srinivas, a head constable, on the left hand. The inspector fired in the air and asked Rajesh to drop the weapon and surrender himself but he allegedly kept attacking the head constable. The inspector then shot him in the right leg, immobilising him.

Police took Rajesh to Columbia Asia Hospital where doctors operated upon him. He is out of danger.

Police said Rajesh and his gang had robbed the Ninjacart office in June 2020, too. A senior police officer said Rajesh had at least three cases against him while many more were unreported.