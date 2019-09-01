Lecturer, husband thrashed for asking to move the car

A man on Thursday abused and beat up a 34-year-old lecturer and her husband for asked him to move his car that blocked the road at 5th Cross, MSR Nagar.

Sumithra Kumari, who resides at RMV 2nd Stage, was going to work and was riding pillion on her husband Jesuraj’s bike. Jesuraj noticed a car, parked before a house, blocking the way and asked the driver to move the vehicle.

Heated arguments ensued and the driver, whom the police later identified as Kodanda Rama, told the couple it was his area and would park wherever he wanted. Rama returned from his house with a sickle and attacked Jesuraj, who sustained wounds.

A shocked Sumithra went to rescue her husband, but Rama and his son Pramod abused the couple and assaulted them again. Passersby rescued the couple and took them to KC General Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint, the police booked Rama and Pramod for assault, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman.