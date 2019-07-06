Lensman misbehaves with model

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Lensman misbehaves with model

Bellie Thomas
Bellie Thomas, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2019, 00:29am ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2019, 01:03am ist
Sharath Kumar S M

A 23-year-old model was sexually harassed by a photographer during a photoshoot for her modeling portfolio at his studio in Mahalakshmi Layout, north Bengaluru, on July 3.

The accused, identified as Sharath Kumar S M, has been arrested by the Mahalakshmi Layout police and produced before a magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said Kumar contacted the victim, a model, through Instagram and then sent emails that her photoshoot could be done for her modeling portfolio. On July 3, the model came to Kumar’s studio on Shankarnagar main road above SBI Bank, APMC Yard around 1.15 pm when Kumar sent out all his customers outside and closed the studio doors.

He then started with the photoshoot with the model during which he tried to touch her inappropriately. She raised an alarm, rushed out of the studio and filed a complaint with Mahalakshmi Layout police.

Police booked Kumar under IPC section 354-A sexual harassment.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Mahalakshmi layout
Bengaluru
Crimes in Bengaluru
Comments (+)
 