Lensman misbehaves with model

A 23-year-old model was sexually harassed by a photographer during a photoshoot for her modeling portfolio at his studio in Mahalakshmi Layout, north Bengaluru, on July 3.

The accused, identified as Sharath Kumar S M, has been arrested by the Mahalakshmi Layout police and produced before a magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said Kumar contacted the victim, a model, through Instagram and then sent emails that her photoshoot could be done for her modeling portfolio. On July 3, the model came to Kumar’s studio on Shankarnagar main road above SBI Bank, APMC Yard around 1.15 pm when Kumar sent out all his customers outside and closed the studio doors.

He then started with the photoshoot with the model during which he tried to touch her inappropriately. She raised an alarm, rushed out of the studio and filed a complaint with Mahalakshmi Layout police.

Police booked Kumar under IPC section 354-A sexual harassment.