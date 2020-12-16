Lighter used as gun in robbery in Kengeri

Kengeri police have arrested two men who robbed the cash collector of a car showroom by brandishing a fake gun on December 2.

A senior police officer said K Ravi, 31, and Raju alias Anil, 32, robbed Rs 80,000 from Kengeri resident Mallikarjun on December 2 and fled the spot. Based on Mallikarjun’s complaint, police arrested them and recovered the cash.

DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil said Ravi and Raju were arrested in 2014 regarding a fight over land dispute in Ramanagara and were later released on bail. Ravi worked at Akshaya Motors and Raju, his relative, worked at a hotel in MG Road.

Having observed Mallikarjun collect money from car owners and possessing Rs 5-6 lakh cash every day, Ravi hatched a plan to take Raju’s help and followed Mallikarjun in December. They saw him entering a supermarket in Kengeri. They accosted him and snatched the cash bag by showing a gun-like object, which was actually a lighter bought from Flipkart.

During their investigation, Kengeri police reviewed more than 50 CCTV cameras and zeroed in on the duo entering a building.

Following confirmation that they are from ramanagara, police arrested them on Tuesday. They recovered the cash, a two-wheeler, and the fake gun, Patil added. Police are probing if the duo had used the fake gun to commit similar offences elsewhere.