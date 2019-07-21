Limbavalli files FIR over fake clips on him

Mahadevapura MLA Arvind D Limbavali has filed a complaint with the HAL police accusing his political rival of creating an obscene and objectionable fake video impersonating him and circulating it on social media to defame him.
Based on a complaint filed by Girish Bharadwaj, Limbavalli’s personal assistant, the city police have taken up a case under various sections of the IT Act on Friday.
The complaint stated that videos containing a man impersonating Limbavalli is seen indulging in immoral sexual acts with another man.
The morphed video was then uploaded on social media from Facebook accounts in the name of one S R Srinivas
Gubbi. According to the complaint, Gubbi claims to be a supporter of Nikhil Kumaraswamy. The police are investigating.