Limbs tied & mouth gagged, man's body found in gunny bag near drain in Bengaluru

A clear picture of how he was killed will emerge only after the post-mortem

  • Nov 03 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 01:45 ist
The body of an unidentified man, aged about 20-25 years, was found stuffed in a white gunny bag near a stormwater in southern Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, police said.

The body was discovered by a ragpicker in D’Souza Nagar, Banashankari, around 8 am. He raised an alarm, drawing local residents. The jurisdictional RR Nagar police were subsequently informed.

Police found his legs and hands tied with ropes, and his mouth and nose gagged with adhesive tapes. They suspect that he was killed elsewhere. “We are yet to ascertain his identity. We have sent his pictures to all police stations to see if there was any missing complaint,” a senior officer said.

While the man appears to have been either strangled or smothered, a clear picture of how he was killed will emerge only after the post-mortem, he added.

