Liquor concealed in vegetable sacks seized; 2 from Tamil Nadu arrested

Stepping up vigilance at check posts, the Bengaluru police on Wednesday morning arrested two persons while trying to smuggle liquor from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu by concealing it in a vegetable truck.
The accused have been identified as Ramakrishnan (24) and Rajakumar (27), natives of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The duo was caught at the police check post at the KR Market junction.
Acting on a tip-off, the police personnel intercepted a vegetable truck in which liquor boxes were concealed.
A total of 58 boxes containing about 509 litres of liquor stored in vegetable sacks was seized. The duo revealed that they were transporting the boxes to various places in Tamil Nadu.
Bengaluru police have registered a case and are investigating further.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?
Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada
Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state
Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities
DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents
Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhutia
Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs
Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant
Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public