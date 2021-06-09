Liquor concealed in vegetable sacks seized; 2 from Tamil Nadu arrested

Stepping up vigilance at check posts, the Bengaluru police on Wednesday morning arrested two persons while trying to smuggle liquor from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu by concealing it in a vegetable truck.

The accused have been identified as Ramakrishnan (24) and Rajakumar (27), natives of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The duo was caught at the police check post at the KR Market junction.

Acting on a tip-off, the police personnel intercepted a vegetable truck in which liquor boxes were concealed.

A total of 58 boxes containing about 509 litres of liquor stored in vegetable sacks was seized. The duo revealed that they were transporting the boxes to various places in Tamil Nadu.

Bengaluru police have registered a case and are investigating further.