Liquor worth Rs 30K stolen from Bengaluru bar

Unknown criminals recently stole 35 liquor bottles from a bar and restaurant, estimated to be worth Rs 30,000. One of the employees who went to check the bar on Wednesday evening discovered the theft.

Sharath Kumar, owner of SVS Bar and Restaurant in Doddabanaswadi, said in his police complaint that he had shut the bar on March 21 following the lockdown orders. After reports of thefts in several bars and wine shops, Kumar’s employees, Yeshwanth alias Manja, frequently visited the bar to check the situation.

At 4 pm on Wednesday, Yeshwanth found the bar’s back door ajar. He alerted Kumar, who found the wooden door broken and liquor bottles of various brands and kept on the racks stolen.

Kumar told the police that the criminals took away four bottles of McDowell’s brandy, five bottles of Mansion House brandy, eight bottles of Royal Stag whisky, three Signature whisky bottles, one bottle of VAT 69 whisky, two bottles of Teacher’s whisky, one bottle each of 100 Pipers, Royal Stag Barrel whisky, two bottles of Black & White whisky, six bottles of DSP Black whisky and two bottles of Bagpiper whisky. “We have taken up a case of theft and are making efforts to nab the criminals,” said an investigating officer.