Live-in couple arrested for burgling former landlord's house in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a live-in couple who allegedly burgled their former landlord's house in AGS Layout, South Bengaluru.

Police said Sumanth, 27, and Likitha, 20, visited the house of their landlord Lakshminarayan Adiga in Srinivas Colony, near Arehalli, on May 24 when he left for the gym and scooted off with gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh.

While Premalatha, Adiga's wife, filed a police complaint, it wasn't easy for the police to identify the culprits.

CCTV footage showed thieves sneaking around the building. The landlord positively identified them as Sumanth and Likitha. Police picked them up from their hometown, Shivamogga, on June 10.

Police investigations showed that the couple lived in Adiga's house for two years before vacating the place six months ago. They subsequently left for Shivamogga. Police said the couple had a fair knowledge of the landlord's daily routine and decided to target it to make a quick buck.

Likitha was a physiotherapy student at a private college in Kumaraswamy Layout but dropped out, a police officer said.