Live-in couple arrested for burgling former landlord's house in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a live-in couple who allegedly burgled their former landlord's house in AGS Layout, South Bengaluru.
Police said Sumanth, 27, and Likitha, 20, visited the house of their landlord Lakshminarayan Adiga in Srinivas Colony, near Arehalli, on May 24 when he left for the gym and scooted off with gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh.
While Premalatha, Adiga's wife, filed a police complaint, it wasn't easy for the police to identify the culprits.
CCTV footage showed thieves sneaking around the building. The landlord positively identified them as Sumanth and Likitha. Police picked them up from their hometown, Shivamogga, on June 10.
Police investigations showed that the couple lived in Adiga's house for two years before vacating the place six months ago. They subsequently left for Shivamogga. Police said the couple had a fair knowledge of the landlord's daily routine and decided to target it to make a quick buck.
Likitha was a physiotherapy student at a private college in Kumaraswamy Layout but dropped out, a police officer said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt
No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence
Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon
Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average
Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK
UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids
India win the battle of equals
John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release