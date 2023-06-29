Lokayukta police arrest Bengaluru East Tehsildar in DA case

The Lokayukta police have arrested a Tehsildar on Thursday, a day after carrying out raids at 11 places belonging to him in connection with Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

S Ajith Kumar Rai, Tehsildar of Bengaluru East Taluk in K R Puram, Bengaluru was arrested for a detailed investigation.

"Yes, he's arrested since custodial interrogation was essential in this case," Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeshwara Rao told PTI.

Rai was among the 15 government officers who were raided by State Lokayukta police on Wednesday in connection with DA cases registered in various Lokayukta police stations across Karnataka..

"In all 11 places of the accused (Ajith Kumar Rai) were searched leading to disclosure of properties of Approximate value of Rs 1.90 crore, including Rs 40 lakh in cash," the Lokayukta's office said in a statement.

"However the searches also disclosed documents related to several properties in the names of other people running into hundreds of acres of land and also several high end cars which are currently being suspected to be Benami properties of the accused. Matter is under investigation," the statement added.