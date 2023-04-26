Lokayukta seizes more gold, silver from BBMP officer’s residence  

The Lokayukta police continued their search in the residence of Gangadhariah K L, assistant director of Town Planning in Yelahanka, BBMP.

The sleuths have found 350 grams of gold jewellery and 1 kg silver articles from two lockers opened on Tuesday.

With the latest finding, the total gold recovered from Gangadhariah’s house has gone up to 1,781 grams of gold and 9.7 kilograms of silver.

A senior officer said the search that began in seven locations on Monday has ended on Tuesday. “The two locker keys were not found during the raid on Monday. The gold jewellery and silver articles found in the lockers are old. We have seized them, too,” the officer added.

The Lokayukta police had registered a case of disproportionate assets against Gangadharaiah and raided seven places belonging to him and his relatives. Around 14 houses/flats in Yelahanka, JC Nagar, Nagavara and Hebbal were searched.

Gangadharaiah owns five acres of agricultural land worth Rs 1.5 crore in Nelamangala. A site in Malleswaram has been valued at Rs 3.65 crore.

On Monday, police had found around 1,431 grams of gold jewellery, 8.7 kg silver articles and a few diamonds, together worth around Rs 73 lakh; Rs 1,47 crore in cash, and foreign currency USD 10,298, 1,180 UAE dirhams, and 35 Egyptian pounds were also found.

A senior officer said incriminating documents have been seized from Gangadharaiah’s office, residence and from his in-laws’ home. They are being verified and Gangadharaiah will be called for questioning once the verification is over.