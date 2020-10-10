Losing job during lockdown, man turns to drug trade

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 10 2020, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 01:42 ist
Ameer Ahmed

Left without a means to earn, a 28-year-old former hotel receptionist who lost his job during the lockdown turned to drug peddling, only to be caught by the police eventually.

Ameer Ahmed, who resides in Agrahara Layout, was waiting for customers with marijuana packets near Peenya II Stage when Rajagopala Nagar police caught him after receiving a tip-off about his activities.  

Police seized one kilogram of marijuana from Ahmed’s bag. They later raided his home and recovered 20 kgs of marijuana, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ahmed used to source marijuana from a dealer in Andhra Pradesh and sell it to college students and private firm employees.

