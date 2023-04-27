Love triangle: One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

A 19-year-old boy was allegedly smothered by his 20-year-old friend after they fought over a girl. They are both natives of Assam.

According to Hulimavu police, the accused, Goutam Tati alias Tanti, and the victim, Sanu Urang, were childhood friends. Urang had a day off on Monday and went to meet Tati at his second-floor hotel room around 10 pm. After drinking alcohol, they got into an argument about the girl they were courting.

Following the altercation, both went to sleep. Tati waited for Urang to fall asleep and then smothered him around 2 am on Wednesday. Subsequently, he threw the body from the terrace on the third floor and left it there. Local residents noticed the body and informed the police at 2.45 am.

Upon investigation, Hulimavu police found that Urang had gone to Tati’s room. Tati, who was sleeping in the room, pretended to be unaware of the incident.

He claimed that Urang fell accidentally, but the police found traces of Tati moving the body to the terrace. On questioning, Tati confessed to the crime.