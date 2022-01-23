Lover held for kidnapping jilted girlfriend’s brother to force her return

Enraged by his girlfriend’s refusal to live with him, a man kidnapped her brother in an attempt to force her return but was nabbed by the police along with his associates.

Hours after receiving a complaint from the victim Venkatesh’s sister, Byadarahalli police arrested her boyfriend Srinivas and his associates rowdy-sheeter Shivakumar, Prathap, Gangadhar, Akash, and Hucchegowda, and rescued Venkatesh from their clutches.

Srinivas, a married man, kidnapped Venkatesh with the help of his associates at 9.30 pm on Thursday, following which Venkatesh’s sister approached the police on Friday afternoon. Police filed cases under charges of kidnap, attempt to murder, among others, and assembled a special team that nabbed the six-member gang near Hebbal.

Police said Srinivas got intimate with Venkatesh’s sister while visiting his mother-in-law’s house located close to her husband’s residence. The woman walked out on her husband after a dispute and lived with Srinivas in a house he rented separately to keep her.

The woman had a dispute with Srinivas and went to her mother’s house. Despite Srinivas’ pleas to get back with him, she refused. Srinivas kidnapped her brother Venkatesh hoping that she could be forced to return to him.

The gang executed their plan to abduct Venkatesh and beat him up in a car that cruised around the city and in Bengaluru Rural.

Srinivas made a video call to the woman and showed her the way the gang beat up Venkatesh, telling her that she could end her brother’s misery by returning to him and warning her to not approach the police. Unmindful of the threat, the woman lodged a complaint with the police.

