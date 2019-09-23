Lover kills woman in front of child

A 32-year-old widow was murdered in front of her three-year-old daughter, allegedly by her lover who suspected that she was having an affair, police said.

Shashikala had been living with Venkatagiri, a native of Mulbagal, Kolar district, in eastern Bengaluru's KR Puram for the past eight months. Her husband had died eight years ago. Shashikala and Venkatagiri have a daughter. Venkatagiri is married and has children but was estranged from his family.

Police said Venkatagiri would often beat up Shashikala, accusing her of having an affair. The couple fought again around Friday midnight. Around 2 am on Saturday, Venkatagiri started to beat Shashikala. The noise drew neighbours who stood at the window, trying to pacify Venkatagiri. In a fit of rage, Venkatagiri grabbed an LPG cylinder and banged it on Shashikala's head even as their daughter watched in horror.

Shocked neighbours who witnessed the murder nabbed Venkatagiri and turned him over to the KR Puram police.