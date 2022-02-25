Low on fuel, group tries to break into shop to steal; caught

Police caught three women and a man who had come to Bengaluru on a long drive in a brand new car and tried to break into a shop after running out of fuel.

Police released them on station bail since it was only an attempt. The suspects were Sumalatha, 24, Ankamma, 30, Ramya, 19, and Ismail, 19, all from Andhra Pradesh.

On February 15, patrolmen noticed a Maruti Wagon R parked next to a shop near Sanna Amanikere Gate in Devanahalli, and four people trying to break the lock. On noticing the police, they tried to hide behind the car. But the cops caught them and were surprised to see that three of them were women. The group had a hammer and an iron rod.

