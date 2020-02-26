Lure of cheap SUVs costs duo Rs 41 lakh

A private firm employee and his friend were allegedly defrauded of Rs 41 lakh by a woman-led gang that promised them brand new cars at heavy discounts.

Shahnawaz, 32, a supervisor at a real estate firm, and his friend Chandrashekar transferred Rs 33 lakh and Rs 15, respectively, to bank accounts given by one Pooja alias Bhagavathi, who claimed to be working for a community trust. Shanawaz told the police that a man named Naveen Babu had introduced him to Pooja in April 2018.

According to Shahnawaz, Pooja told him that philanthropists donate seven to eight new cars to the trust every year and that the trust was looking for selling the vehicles at heavy discounts. Shahnawaz said Pooja asked him if he was interested in buying the cars and promised to list him as a member of the trust in the paperwork.

She quoted Rs 10 lakh for an SUV and Rs 5 lakh for a smaller car. Shahnawaz and Chandrashekar paid a total of 48 lakh in May 2019. But after receiving the money, Pooja failed to sell the cars. The duo then went after Pooja and Naveen Babu to get their money back. Pooja returned Rs 7 lakh and gave three blank cheques. Shahnawaz, meanwhile, learnt that Pooja was a fraud, and lodged a complaint with Chamarajpet police.

“I have filed a police complaint in the hope of getting my money back. We are waiting for police action,” Shahnawaz said. A police officer said a case of cheating had been registered against Pooja and five others and investigations are on.