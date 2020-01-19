Machete in hand, man turns up at police station after hacking wife to death

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband in their farmland in Aralikatte village in Magadi taluk of Ramanagar district on Friday.

The suspect walked into the police station with the machete he used in the murder and surrendered before the police.

The deceased has been identified as Parvathi, a resident of Aralikatte. She was married to the accused Hanumegowda (38), a cab driver by profession, around 13 years ago.

The police said Hanumegowda suspected Parvathi’s fidelity and fought with her frequently.

Arguments broke out between the two at 3 pm on Friday, as they engaged in farming activities on the land. Parvathi raised objections for picking up a fight. Hanumegowda, in a fit of rage, picked up a machete and hacked Parvathi to death.

After walking into the station, Hanumegowda told police how he killed his wife and asked them to arrest him. The police rushed to the spot along with him to find Parvathi dead.

The couple had two children who went to Parvathi’s house for Sankranthi, while Hanumegowda brought her back home on Thursday night. He has been remanded to judicial custody and the Magadi police are carrying out

further investigations.