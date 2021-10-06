Madikeri youths held with tusks in Bengaluru

The suspects, who have no criminal record, have been booked under the Wildlife Act

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Oct 06 2021, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 08:02 ist
Police quoted the men as saying that they had procured the tusks from a dealer in their hometown. Credit: Special Arrangement

Two Madikeri natives were arrested in Bengaluru on Monday trying to sell tusks, according to a forest department officer. 

The forest department apprehended the men, aged 21 and 20, in Annapoorneshwari Nagar, West Bengaluru, following a tip-off, a senior officer said. The suspects, who have no criminal record, have been booked under the Wildlife Act, the officer added. 

Police quoted the men as saying that they had procured the tusks from a dealer in their hometown. Police are tracing the dealer.

