Maid arrested for stealing from employer's house

A housemaid has been arrested for stealing gold jewellery from her employer's house in western Bengaluru, police said.

Chandrakala, 46, allegedly stole a mangalya chain, a small chain, a finger ring and a pair of earrings from the house of Thouseef Ahmed, a software engineer living in Shakthi Garden Layout, Sanjeevini Nagar, near Moodalapalya, on February 26. She is suspected to have committed the theft between 10 am and 3.45 pm when the family was hosting a function.

According to police, Ahmed's wife took out some jewellery from the cupboard to wear during the function and put back the rest. The jewellery was later found to be missing.

The family suspected Chandrakala because she was seen going into the room where the cupboard is located. But she denied the accusation. The family filed a police complaint.

During the police interrogation, Chandrakala initially stood her ground but confessed eventually. She had wrapped the jewellery in a handkerchief and hidden it at her house, also in Sanjeevini Nagar.

The family had hired her only 15 days earlier.

