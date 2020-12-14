Maid steals items worth Rs 1.31 cr from actor Boman Irani's kin's home in B'luru

Police have arrested a maid and her son over charges of stealing gold biscuits and cash valued at Rs 1.31 crore from Bollywood actor Boman Irani’s relative’s house in the city.

According to police, the articles were stolen from Khursheed Irani’s home at Embassy Crown Apartment located in Abbas Ali Road in the Halasuru police station limits.

The arrested are Mary and her son Michael Vincent, residents of KG Halli. Mary had been working at Khursheed’s house for the past 28 years. She misused the trust the family had in her, police said.

Khursheed and her family have been residing at the apartment for a couple of years. She had kept nine gold biscuits, weighing 100 grams each, Rs 84 lakh in cash and USD 15,000 (approx Rs 11 lakh) at home.

The incident came to light on November 29 when Khursheed checked the locker and realised all the gold, foreign currency and cash was missing. She suspected Mary.

Khursheed approached the Halasuru police and filed a complaint against Mary. Police registered an FIR and were on the lookout for Mary.

As per the investigation, Vincent had completed his PUC and worked in an animation company. He wanted to lead a lavish life. In order to make quick money, he took to IPL betting and lost lakhs of rupees in the bargain.

He used to force his mother to give him money to pay off his debts. She stole gold biscuits from Khursheed’s house and gave it to Vincent, who used to sell it to pawn brokers and financers, a senior police officer said.