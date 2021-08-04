Man abducted, stripped and beaten by gang

A 26-year-old man says a five-member gang abducted him in a car on July 31, stripping, beating and extorting money from him.

Tarun (name changed), a private firm employee from Kasthurinagar, stated in a police complaint that he went shopping at 9.30 pm and met two of his friends who sat in his car and chatted. The five-member gang known to him drove by in a car and spoke to him.

The gang snatched his mobile phone, assaulted and forcibly drove him into his car. After driving around a few areas, they went to Doctors Layout, where they stripped him naked at knifepoint, placed ganja in his car and recorded it on the mobile phone. They asked him to arrange Rs 2 lakh from his father to release him. They then drove to Horamavu, where they made Tarun stand till 6 am.

Tarun made his father transfer Rs 1 lakh to a bank account. They snatched his debit card, made him reveal the PIN and took Rs 40,000 from an ATM. They took him to a clothing store in Kammanahalli and swiped his card for the remaining amount. The abductors left him around 3.30 pm in Horamavu and asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh more to return his car. They threatened to harm his father and sister if he complained to the police.

An investigating officer from Ramamurthy Nagar police said they rounded up a few suspects and were questioning him.