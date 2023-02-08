Man absconding after strangling wife in Varthur

A man is on the run after allegedly killing his wife in Varthur near Whitefield in eastern Bengaluru.

Sajid alias Sheikh M is accused of strangling his wife Monisha Kouthan (24) at their house on Halubhavi Road near Panchamukhi Vinayaka Temple two days ago. The couple hail from West Bengal.

The murder came to light on Tuesday when neighbours were alarmed by a foul smell emanating from the house, which had been locked for two days. The landlord was informed, and he called the police. Police broke open the door and found Monisha’s decomposed body. They have sent it for post-mortem. Police are waiting for the woman’s family to arrive in Bengaluru.

A case of murder has been registered against Sajid and efforts are underway to nab him.

Police said Sajid worked as a tile layer in an under-construction building while Monisha was a homemaker. The couple’s four-year-old son lives with his grandparents in their hometown.