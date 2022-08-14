Man accidentally falls to his death from 10th floor terrace

A 28-year-old man accidentally fell to his death from the terrace on the 10th floor of an apartment in Green Glen Layout, near Bellandur, on Saturday morning.

Assam native Tridip Konwar, who lives in Sobha Dahlia apartment, went to take a liquor bottle from the terrace when he fell to his death. Konwar worked for a software company in Whitefield and was staying with a friend in the apartment.

On Friday night, Konwar and his flatmate returned after partying with friends in Kasavanahalli. While returning to their flat at 2.30 am, they met two people living in another flat in the same apartment and informed them that they partied. The duo told them that they were partying on the terrace and asked Konwar and his friend to join. Konwar and his flatmate, already heavily drunk, readily agreed.

The duo that partied on the terrace said they left liquor bottles on the terrace. Konwar and the person who invited them decided to get the bottles and continue partying in one of their flats.

They went to the tenth floor on a lift car. On the 10th floor, the duo had to climb a ladder to reach the parapet of the terrace where the party had gone on earlier. While climbing, Konwar lost balance and fell to the ground. He died instantly.

The apartment security guards and other residents rushed to the spot on hearing the loud noise of Konwar’s fall and found him dead. Bellandur police were informed about the incident.

Police shifted Konwar’s body to the mortuary and are waiting for his parents to arrive in the city to hand over the body. “Once they come, we will subject the body to post-mortem and hand it over to them,” said a senior police official. Police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.