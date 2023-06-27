Man accused of assaulting realtor-friend arrested from airport in Bengaluru

Police have picked up a man accused of assaulting his friend-turned-foe, the son of a well-known real-estate businessman, in northern Bengaluru last month.

RT Nagar police apprehended 29-year-old Vedant Dugar as he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport by a chartered plane from Nepal around 5:30 pm on June 24, sources said.

Dugar's family runs the city-based VAR Facility Management Solutions Private Limited.

On June 10, Dugar was involved in a violent scuffle with Darshan Govindaraju, 30, a director at Vaishnavi Group, at Four Seasons Hotel on Ballari Road.

The men were once friends and had gone to the hotel separately to attend a wedding. They had drinks and got into an argument. Dugar smashed a liquor bottle on Govindaraju's head, inflicting serious injuries on him.

As Govindaraju's family approached the police, Dugar fled from Bengaluru and flew in a chartered plane to Nepal, where his relatives live.

RT Nagar police, who had been surveilling him with assistance from their Nepalese counterparts, discovered that he was travelling back to Bengaluru on June 24. Accordingly, a team rushed there and apprehended him as soon as he landed, a police officer said.