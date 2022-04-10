Man accused of niece's rape-murder kills himself in central jail

A 31-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting and killing his two-and-a-half-year-old niece in Bengaluru Rural limits on March 20 allegedly killed himself in Central Prison on Saturday morning.

Parappana Agrahara police said that Deepu, who was quarantined in the prison's hospital ward, was found hanging in the washroom around 5.30 am. The prison authorities rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Deepu was a truck driver and a resident of Attibele. He had allegedly taken his niece out in his car and sexually abused her. When she started crying, he is said to have slapped the child. The toddler fell unconscious and Deepu rushed her to a hospital, where he told the doctor that she was hurt in the car when he applied the brake. The doctors declared her brought dead. However, the post-mortem report showed that the girl was sexually abused.

The Attibele police arrested Deepu, a father of three girls, on March 28 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape and murder. He had since been lodged in prison.

