Man arrested before flying to London with fake certificates

Immigration officials caught a youth from Kerala who tried flying to London from the Kempegowda International Airport with alleged fake certificates.

Wayanad resident Soju Thazhathuveettil Shaji, 22, was caught at about 4.59 am on December 17.

Immigration officials verified his documents, including the degree certificate, and found them to be fake. Questioned about the certificate, he confessed he got the fake certificate from a person named Anurag in Bengaluru who was referred to him by one Denny from an education consultancy named True Way Global Education in Kozhikode.

Shaji met Anurag in Bengaluru and asked him to arrange a student visa to go to London. He gave Anurag Rs 65,000 and got two marks cards and certificates from Gulbarga University and a BBA certificate. Denny took Rs 9 lakh from him and gave him student visa, travel insurance and other documents.

