Man arrested for alleged role in murder of ex-VC

The police arrested a 37-year-old man on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the murder of former Alliance University Vice Chancellor Dr Ayyappa Dore. The man was shot in the leg during the arrest.

Ganesh, the arrested man, is a resident of Munireddy Palya in JC Nagar. He was taken to Victoria Hospital to treat the bullet wound.

Sub-inspector Yellavva and constable Mallikarjun, were also injured while attempting to arrest the accused. They were admitted to a private hospital.

N Shashikumar, DCP (North), said that Ganesh is suspected to have played a major role in Dore’s killing. Ganesh has cases against him in the Kodigehalli and Yelahanka police station limits.

“Efforts are on to track the other accused,” the DCP said. "A police team rushed to nab Ganesh after receiving a tip-off about his hideout near Hebbal." Shashikumar said that the police told Ganesh to surrender but he attacked the officers to escape arrest.

RT Nagar police inspector Mithun Shilpi fired a warning shot in the air and then shot Ganesh in the left leg. The encounter took place near the Karnataka State Seeds Corporation Godown near the Hebbal Flyover in the Sanjaynagar police station limits, according to Shashikumar.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ganesh was a close friend of Suraj Singh, who allegedly accepted a contract to kill Dore from Alliance University Vice Chancellor Sudhir Angur.

“We are investigating his involvement in other crimes,” said a police officer, who added that Ganesh owns a puncher repair shop in Munireddy Palya and recently shifted to Byatarayanapura.

The police said that Singh asked Ganesh to join him in an important case when they met three months ago. Ganesh was allegedly offered Rs 20 lakh and a new car. The investigation so far has revealed that the duo had followed Dore for three months. Ganesh also allegedly arranged the weapon for the murder.

Dore (53) was hacked to death at the HMT Ground in RT Nagar on the night of Oct 15, when he went out for a walk after dinner. Ganesh allegedly made sure that Dore was dead before he fled the scene, according to the police.