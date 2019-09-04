Man arrested for assaulting cops who rescued his wife

A truck driver was arrested for assaulting policemen of the Jalahalli station for rescuing the former’s wife who was beaten and thrown out of the house in the middle of the night.

Injured assistant sub-inspector M Mopuri, 55, filed a complaint, which accused Chethan Gowda, 30, and his father Ramesh of assaulting government servants and criminal intimidation. Both were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

On Monday night, around 11.30 pm, Mopuri was on patrol in a Hoysala vehicle. Near Jalahalli Village Circle, a woman aged about 20 years approached the patrol vehicle. She was sobbing. She identified herself as Umajyothi, a resident of Doddabommasandra. She had married Chethan Gowda 10 months ago. It was a love marriage.

Ever since she came to her husband’s house, he started abusing her and assaulting her for no reason, she told the police. A week ago, Umajyothi had filed a complaint. Nonetheless, Gowda assaulted her on Monday night as well.

ASI Mopuri further stated that the woman requested the patrol party to help her reach the police station to lodge a complaint. They brought her to the station thereafter.

However, husband Gowda came along in his bike and questioned Mopuri for escorting his wife. Gowda held Moprui’s collar and dragged him outside the patrol vehicle, abusing him.

Mopuri’s colleague, constable Sharath, who was driving the vehicle rushed to his rescue. To top it, Gowda’s father Ramesh came to the spot and threatened to set fire to the police station if his son were to be arrested.

Soon after, the police control room was alerted. Additional forces arrived at the scene and arrested both Gowda and Ramesh.