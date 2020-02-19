Man arrested for assaulting police at local festival

The Begur police arrested a 42-year-old man who beat up a head constable over a trivial issue during a local festival on Sunday.

The accused Raju Domin was arrested following a complaint filed by victim Venkanna Kirasuru, head constable attached to the Begur police station.

The accused was booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In his complaint, Kirasuru said he was deployed with his colleague Arun for security at a local festival to manage traffic. At 8.30 pm on Sunday, Domin abused both the policemen and assaulted them when they asked him to mind his business.

Domin even tore their uniforms and tried to flee the scene with their mobile phones when he slipped and fell into the drain. He sustained minor injuries in the mishap. Kirasuru and Arun caught Domin and took him to the police station.

Learning about the incident, Domin’s wife and relatives created a ruckus at the police station. She even alleged that the police had misbehaved with her, but women police evicted her from the station.

Following the complaint, Domin was arrested and produced before the magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody. Police are probing the reason for Domin’s attack on the cops.