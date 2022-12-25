Man arrested for blackmailing woman with intimate pics

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for blackmailing a 25-year-old software engineer. He had her pen drive which had her photos, videos and screenshots of her chats with her male friend.

The suspect is Shoaib Ahmed, a resident of Rajendra Nagar near Adugodi.

The victim filed a complaint with the Southeast CEN Crime Police on October 30 stating that she had lost her pen drive in October. A stranger sent her a WhatsApp message on October 25 saying he has her pen drive and demanded Rs 70,000 to return it.

Police asked her to pay Rs 10 to a QR code he had sent, and got details of his bank account and whereabouts from there. He was caught on Friday and has been remanded in judicial custody.

After a team headed by police inspector S T Yogesh zeroed in on Shoaib, he confessed he works as a painter and he got the pen drive on the roadside.

Out of curiosity he connected it to a mobile phone and found the photos. He got her number from the WhatsApp chat screenshot with her male friend and decided to blackmail her. He purchased a SIM card and sent her WhatsApp messages.