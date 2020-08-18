Man arrested for cheating women on social media

The city police have arrested a 34-year-old man for committing cyber fraud. The accused used to befriend women on social media and after promising marriage, used to borrow large sums of money from them.

The arrested has been identified as Suhas Hari Prasad, a resident of Uttarahalli.

Suhas used to befriend working women on Facebook and other dating apps, woo them with his conversation skills and make promises of marriage.

On August 18, a woman filed a complaint with the Bommanahalli police, saying that Prasad contacted her on a dating app. He told her he had an auto spare parts business in Canada. Prasad started communicating with her on WhatsApp and expressed interest in getting married to her. They even met in person.

After a while, Suhas told her he needed money to buy a luxury car and borrowed Rs 12 lakh. On the same day, she saw that Prasad was in touch with another woman on Facebook and grew suspicious. She contacted the woman and learned that Prasad had befriended her on a dating app and had taken Rs 1.2 lakh from her. He had also taken Rs 1.4 lakh from another woman. She eventually found out that Prasad was married and living with his wife.

The victim confronted Prasad and asked him to return her money. When he refused and threatened to upload her photographs on social media, she approached the police.

“The accused has cheated several women. We have seized his car and further investigation is on,” said an investigating officer.