Man arrested for killing wife after petty fight

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in West Bengaluru for killing his wife after a petty fight.

The couple had been married for six years.

Chandra Layout police arrested Syed Shakir for fatally stabbing his wife Bibi Ayesha, 20, at their home on Monday evening. Police said Shakir stabbed her multiple times before escaping.

The couple’s two children were visiting their grandparents when the murder took place, police added.

The murder was reported to the police by neighbours. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

“We have arrested him and are doing the legal procedures to send him to jail,” a police officer said.

Shakir and Ayesha lived near her mother’s house in Chandra Layout. Shakir worked as a mason but was no longer going to work. He took to drink and depended on his laws for subsistence.

Ayesha’s family told the police that Shakir had issues with everything she did. He suspected that she was having an affair and would beat her if she spoke to men in the neighbourhood.