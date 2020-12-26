Man arrested for sedating, raping woman in Bengaluru

A man from Mandya has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of getting her a job in the city.

Sagar Gowda was arrested by Chandra Layout police following a complaint from the woman. He had met her at a birthday party and the two became friends. He asked her to send him her CV, promising her a job. They later got into a relationship and often spoke over the phone.

One day, Gowda took her to a relative’s house, gave her a sedative-laced juice, and sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint. When she regained her senses, she told her family about what had happened. She also asked Gowda to marry her but he refused, the complaint stated.