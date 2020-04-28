Man arrested for trying to sell liquor in Bengaluru amidst coronavirus lockdown

The central crime branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a 31-year-old man who was trying to sell liquor illegally amidst lockdown, to contain COVID-19, when there is a prohibition for the sale of liquor.

The arrested has been identified as Roshan Bhateja, 31, resident of Central Bengaluru. Bhateja was caught on Monday night on the service road near Mount Carmel college in Vasanth Nagar when he was carrying the liquor bottles to deliver to a customer.

Based on a tip-off, the CCB police formed a team and zeroed down on him.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, "Our team got information about Bhateja who had many scotch bottles and was carrying them to sell to customers. We have seized around 22 litres of foreign and Indian made scotch bottles packed in 24 bottles from him. He was carrying the bottles in his Hyundai i10 car and contacted customers over the phone. Bottles, car and iPhone 11 has been seized from him."

Patil said the accused was selling the liquor bottles for a higher price than maximum retail price (MRP) to make quick and easy money.

The liquor sale is illegal and banned amidst the ongoing lockdown. So he has been booked under the Excise Act and IPC Section 188 - disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and further investigation is on, an investigating officer said.