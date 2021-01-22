Man attacks wife's biz partner, then tries to kill himself

A 42-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife's business partner before trying to kill himself as he suspected that she was having an affair with him.

Sundar (not his real name) stormed into a unisex salon run by his wife in partnership with one Kumar, a 52-year-old man from Uttarahalli, and attacked him multiple times with a machete around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, police said. Before the salon staff could catch him, Sundar gulped down a soft drink laced with a pesticide, police added.

Minutes later, Sundar started feeling uneasy, and the salon staff rushed him as well as Kumar to a hospital. Both of them are out of danger and police are awaiting Sundar's recovery to question him. He has booked for attempted murder and attempted suicide.

Sundar's wife and Kumar had opened the salon on Uttarahalli Main Road a few years ago. Sundar suspected that she was having an affair with him and often quarrelled with her.