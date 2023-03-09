Man barges in, robs and injures home-alone woman in Bengaluru

A 70-year-old woman was injured by a man who entered her house in Vijayanagar and robbed her of her ornaments.

The assailant tore the earlobes of the woman — Nagalakshmi — as he snatched her earrings.

The incident occurred in Subbanna Garden in Vijayanagar on Sunday.

Nagalakshmi has been living alone for many years. She owns the building she lives in and has rented out a portion.

Also Read | Red sanders worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Bengaluru

Nagalakshmi returned after a walk and was entering her house, around 4.30 pm, when a masked man barged in. He pushed her into the kitchen. He then gagged her with a dupatta, and told her to part with her valuables. Even as Nagalakshmi tried to shout for help, he pulled out her earrings.

When Nagalakshmi managed to remove the dupatta from her mouth and scream, the intruder fled.

Bleeding profusely, Nagalakshmi came out of the house and told her neighbours about the assault. They rushed her to hospital.

Janu, Nagalakshmi’s granddaughter, told DH that the assailant had been hiding near the house and gagged her with a dupatta hung out to dry. “Before he snatched the gold chain my grandmother was wearing, she screamed for help,” Janu said.

A senior police officer said, “We have verified footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity. The man casually walked away after the robbery.”