Man beaten for demanding wedding expenses after wife elopes with lover

A man married eight months ago was allegedly beaten up by his estranged wife's family after he demanded that they reimburse his wedding expenses.

Hongasandra resident Veerappa Reddy (not his real name), 29, married Chitra (name changed) in July 2019 but she deserted him soon after and started living in with her lover. Her family later promised to reimburse Rs 20 lakh that Reddy had spent on his wedding. But they didn't keep the promise. They didn't file a divorce petition either.

On February 23, around 6.30 pm, Reddy stopped his in-laws as they passed by his house and demanded the money. But they allegedly abused and assaulted him and said Chitra had told them that instead of paying him Rs 20 lakh, they could hire a killer for Rs 2 lakh and eliminate him. They threatened to kill him if asked the money again.

Reddy filed a complaint with Bommanhalli police, demanding action against his wife and two of her relatives. Police have taken up a case and are investigating it.