Man booked for abusing, manhandling policeman

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 02:07 ist
A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly manhandling a head constable when he went to serve him a notice over reported abusive comments on the Chief Minister and others.

Following a complaint against Vinny Sudheer Mako alias Ganesh (25), a resident Mahalakshmi Layout, over abusive social media posts on the chief minister and other politicians, head constable Anantharaju T S went to his house to serve a notice on Wednesday.

However, Mako refused to take the notice and started abusing the policeman, other officers and the ministers.

Though Anantharaju tried to convince him to receive the notice and stop abusing, Mako tore the notice, manhandled the policeman, and also tore his uniform.

Anantharaju called for extra force and took Mako to the police station. He then filed a complaint with the Mahalakshmipuram police.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) N Shashi Kumar said Mako is suffering from a psychological disorder and has been referred to Nimhans for treatment. He is unemployed and had even threatened to kill his parents, the officer said.

