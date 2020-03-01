Man booked for post about Kashmir students’ lawyers

  Mar 01 2020
Halasuru Gate police are searching for a man who allegedly posted offensive comments on social media against lawyers representing the three Kashmiri students arrested in Hubballi for sedition. 

Police booked Azed Varada Raj under the Information Technology Act on Friday after a local court ordered them to register an FIR following a private complaint by a 34-year-old man named Kiran Kumar. Kumar’s complaint stated that Varada Raj’s post criticised the lawyers for representing “anti-nationals”. 

