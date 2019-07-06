Man booked for raping lover, aborting her foetus

Bellie Thomas
Bellie Thomas, DH News Service,
  • Jul 06 2019, 00:36am ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2019, 01:29am ist

A 33-year-old man has been booked for rape and cheating along with sections under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act after he impregnated his 26-year-old girlfriend more than a couple of times and forced her to abort all the pregnancies.

The man, identified as Muniraju alias Appey, is a resident of Kodihalli in Hoskote. He married another woman 10 days before he forced the victim to abort her third pregnancy, the police said.

Friendship on Facebook

The woman, a resident of HSR Layout, told the police that she came to know Muniraju through Facebook and later both developed a relationship. She alleged that twice when she was pregnant, Muniraju had given her pills to abort them both the times.

When the victim became pregnant for the third time, Muniraju took her to a private hospital in Kolar and got the fetus aborted.

The Thirumalashettihalli police have arrested Muniraju, produced him before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.

